Cabinet nod to President’s rule in Puducherry

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved President’s Rule in Puducherry, days after the Congress-led government lost a vote of confidence.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken as no party came forward to stake claim to form the government in Puducherry following the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. The Lieutenant Governor had recommended President’s Rule, the minister said.

After the President’s assent, the Assembly will be dissolved, Javadekar said, adding that necessary steps would soon be taken for administrative work in Puducherry.