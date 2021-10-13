Cabinet nod to phase 2 of Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT

THE CABINET chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the second editions of two flagship programmes – Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0.

The Prime Minister had inaugurated the two schemes beginning of this month through a ceremony in New Delhi.

The Cabinet approved the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26, with focus on sustainability of Open Defecation Free outcomes, achieving scientific processing of solid waste in all cities, and managing waste water in cities with less than 1 lakh population in Census 2011.

On Atal mission, a government statement said, “The Cabinet understands that providing reliable and affordable water supply and sanitation services to urban households is a national priority. This will be achieved by providing functional tap connections to all households, undertaking water source conservation/ augmentation, rejuvenation of water bodies and wells, recycle/re-use of treated used water and rainwater harvesting.”

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation was launched in June 2015 to facilitate ease of living in 500 cities by providing tap connections and sewer connections, the statement said.