Cabinet nod to setting up Agri-Market Infrastructure Fund, amendment to Cinematograph Act

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved creation of a Rs 2,000-crore Agri-Market Infrastructure Fund (AMIF) for development and upgradation of rural agriculture markets. The corpus of Rs 2,000 crore will be created with NABARD, an official statement said.

“The CCEA has given its approval for the creation of a corpus of Rs 2000 crore for Agri-Market Infrastructure Fund (AMIF) to be created with NABARD for development and upgradation of agriculture marketing infrastructure in Gramin Agriculture Markets and Regulated Wholesale Markets,” the statement said.

It further said AMIF will provide the state/UT governments subsidised loans for their proposal for developing marketing infrastructure in 585 Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) and 10,000 villages. States can access AMIF for innovative integrated market infrastructure projects, including through public private partnerships.

Cabinet approves amendment to Cinematograph Act

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendment to the Cinematograph Act for imposing strict penalties to combat the menace of film piracy.

To check piracy, particularly the release of pirated versions of films on the internet which causes huge losses to the film industry and the exchequer, the government has proposed to make film piracy offences punishable with imprisonment of up to three years and fines that may extend to Rs 10 lakh or both.

The proposed amendment states that any person, who without the written authorisation of the copyright owner, uses any recording device to make or transmit a copy of a film, or attempts to do so, or abet the making or transmission of such a copy, will be liable for such a punishment.