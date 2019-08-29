Cabinet nod to 75 medical colleges

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved setting up of 75 new government medical colleges. The move will add 15,700 MBBS and postgraduate seats. Announcing the decision, Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said underserved and aspirational districts will get preference in the setting up of medical colleges.

With a sanctioned expenditure of Rs 24,375 crore, the medical colleges are to be set up by 2022. The government said in a statement that “establishment of new medical colleges… would lead to an increase in the availability of qualified health professionals, improve tertiary care in government sector… and promote affordable medical education”.

The Cabinet also decided on a lumpsum export subsidy of Rs 10,448 per metric tonne to sugar mills for the 2019-20 season. The government said the cost to exchequer will be Rs 6,268 crore. This comes months before polls in Maharashtra and Haryana — two major sugar producing states.

The Cabinet also approved establishment of an International Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure with its secretariat office in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch it during the UN Climate Summit in New York on September 23.

The Council of Ministers met later in the evening. Sources said Home Minister Amit Shah briefed the members about the scrapping of the special status of J&K, the situation there and steps being taken for its development. The Prime Minister, sources said, suggested ministers to engage with people from J&K in their area of work and constituency.

In a separate presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefed the Council of Ministers about measures announced last week to deal with the prevailing economic situation.