Cabinet nod to 5 MHz spectrum for Railways to boost communication, signalling

After two years of deliberations, the government Wednesday decided to allocate 5 MHz spectrum in the 700 MHz frequency band to the Indian Railways for improving its communication and signalling systems.

“It will help improve safety of passengers on the transport network,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which cleared the proposal.

Indian Railways has envisaged to provide LTE-based mobile train radio communication on its route. The project will be completed in the next five years at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore, the national transporter said in a statement.

The Railways currently relies on optical fibre for its communication network but with the allocation of fresh spectrum, it will be able to use high-speed radio on a real-time basis.

In its statement, the Railways said, “It brings a strategic shift in railways’ operations and maintenance regime.”