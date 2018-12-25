Cabinet nod for Purvanchal and Bundelkhand development boards

The Cabinet on Monday cleared a proposal to form separate development boards for the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions, both of which will be chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Sidhartha Nath Singh said that the boards were proposed considering the economic backwardness of both regions. He added that while the Cabinet has in the past cleared many schemes for the regions’ upliftment, the boards would ensure they are properly implemented and monitored, and allow better coordination between the government and ground level.

Both boards will be formed for three years and it will be mandatory for members to meet at least once in three months. As chairperson, Adityanath will select two vice-chairmen, 11 non-government members and two experts for each board.

Explained Renewed demand for separate statehood With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, local organisations have been demanding separate statehood for Bundelkhand and Purvanchal with renewed fervour. Recently, MLAs of the ruling BJP also raised their voice for a separate state of Bundelkhand in Assembly. Both regions have long been demanding statehood citing backwardness and lack of proper implementation of existing development and welfare schemes. A few months before Lok Sabha polls, the step to form regional development boards could be seen as a move to convince locals that the government is giving special attention and doing region-specific planning.

The Purvanchal Development Board will also have special invitees including the vice-chancellors of Banaras Hindu University, Ayodhy’s Narendra Dev Agriculture University, Prayagraj’s Allahabad University, Jaunpur’s Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University as well as Principal BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. Similarly, the Bundelkhand Development Board would also have the vice-chancellors of Jhansi’s Bundelkhand University, Banda’s Agricultural Universty and the principal of Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, as special invitees.

Both boards will be asked to set short-term, mid-term and long-term priorities, make suggestions and find solutions to resolve regional imbalances, prepare road maps for infrastructure development, improve rural living and suggest ways to attract investors.

At the same time, Purvanchal Development Board will put special focus on finding solutions to the issue of flooding, whereas the Bundelkhand Development Board will focus on addressing drought. The Cabinet also cleared the proposal to provide concessions to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. in purchase of land for setting up of an IT park i.e. the Software Development Center in Noida’s sector 157.

Cabinet Minister Sidhartha Nath Singh said that as per the existing IT policy, concessions can be given on a case to case basis considering the employment and investment promised by the developer. He added that for the crore IT Park project, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the ‘Investors Summit’ held earlier this year. He said that a concession would be given in terms of 25 per cent of the cost of around 74.76 acres of land, which would cost around Rs 687 crore. He added that the rebate would cost Rs 171.96 crore to the exchequer.

A proposal to provide extraordinary pension and other benefits to policemen who are seriously injured on duty and are in coma was given the green signal. A new excise policy was also cleared by the Cabinet. and Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the new policy aims at making the system more transparent, adding that steps have been taken to strengthen the “track and trace” system to stop illegal sale of liquor brought from neighbouring states.

Excise Commissioner Dheeraj Sahu that the state has seen a revenue gain of Rs 4880 this year (April to November) as compared to the previous year. Under the new policy, allotment of ‘bhang’ shops will also be done through the e-lottery system.