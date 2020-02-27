Cabinet nod for order adopting central laws in Concurrent List for J&K

Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (File photo) Union minister Prakash Javadekar. (File photo)

THE CABINET on Wednesday approved the issuance of an order which will allow 37 central laws in the Concurrent List to be implemented in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said after the meeting.

In August last year, the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. The new territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh came into being on October 31, 2019.

An official statement later said all the Central laws, applicable to the whole of India except the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir before October 31, 2019 are now applicable to Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir from October 31, 2019.

“…It is necessary to adapt the central laws made under the Concurrent List, with required modifications and amendments, for ensuring administrative effectiveness and smooth transition with respect to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir thereby removing any ambiguity in their application in line with the Constitution of India,” it said.

The order will be issued under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, the statement said.

