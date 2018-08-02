Cabinet nod for 13 Kendriya Vidyalayas, Rs 15,000 crore for Swachh Bharat plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) to raise Rs 15,000 crore for the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) — or SBM(G) — for 2018-19.

The amount to be raised as extra-budgetary resources was announced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech. Rs 30,343 crore was allocated for SBM(G) in the Budget. Of this, Rs 15,343 crore was to be given from the general budgetary support and Rs 15,000 crore was recommended by the Department of Economic Affairs to be raised by NABARD through bonds.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved opening of 13 new Kendriya Vidyalayas in seven states and a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh. The Cabinet also approved changing the name of the International Centre for Drinking Water Quality to the National Centre for Drinking Water, Sanitation and Quality, and allowing it to receive funds NABARD will raise.

The decision, according to a press statement, will benefit around 1.5 crore rural households eligible for incentives under SBM(G), and gram panchayats for Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) activities. It will also help achieve and sustain open defecation-free (ODF) status in villages, it stated.

As of July 31, sanitation coverage in India is 88.9 per cent, with over 7.94 crore toilets built since the scheme was launched on October 2, 2014, the press note stated.

According to the media release, the 13 new Kendriya Vidyalayas will be opened in Banda, Bhadohi, Mirjapur, CISF Surjapur, and Baoli (all in Uttar Pradesh); Washim and Parbhani (Maharashtra); Nawada and Devkund (Bihar); Chakpikarong (Manipur); Palamau (Jharkhand); Siddipet (Telangana); and Kudamalakunte in Karnataka.

New Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya will be set up at Alot in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App