Cabinet Minister Assures Of Strict Action: Doctors in Jetpur call for strike after Covid-19 patient ‘assaulted his doc’

DOCTORS RUNNING private hospitals and clinics in Jetpur town of Rajkot district went on a flash strike on Thursday midnight, after Manish alias Minto Sakhreliya, the brother-in-law of Jetpur municipality president Kusam Sakhreliya, allegedly assaulted a doctor at a Covid-19 hospital in the town. The accused had previously tested positive for Covid-19 and was required to remain under home isolation. Doctors, however, withdrew their strike later in the day as Cabinet Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in the Gujarat government, Jayesh Radadiya intervened and assured them of taking strict action against the accused.

Radadiya, who is an MLA from Jetpur assembly constituency, and Porbandar MP Ramesh Dhaduk held a meeting with the Jetpur chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) at Sanjivani Multispeciality Hospital in the town. They assured doctors that police would take due legal action against Manish, after which the doctors – at 2 pm on Friday – announced that they were withdrawing the three-day long strike.

Fifty-five private practitioners went on a flash strike at midnight, demanding police take strict action against Manish after he allegedly assaulted Dr Sanjya Kyada who runs the Sanjivani Multi-specialty Hospital and also serves at Shreemad Covid-19 hospital in the same town. In his complaint, Dr Kyada stated that Sakhreliya, who had tested positive of Covid-19 on September 3, came to Sanjeevani hospital on September 8 night and abused his staff members. He came again to the hospital on Wednesday evening, assaulted Dr Kyada and abused staff at the hospital, accusing the doctor of prescribing wrong medicines to his wife, police said.

After Dr Kyada filed a complaint with Jetpur city police station, Sakhreliya was arrested by police and shifted to a Covid Care Centre for prisoners in Rajkot city.

“Three months ago, he had assaulted a wardboy in my hospital and brutally beaten him. He had also misbehaved with other doctors in the town. It was no longer possible to keep quiet and therefore, we gave the call for the strike. While we understand that these are emergency times and we are duty-bound to provide treatment to patients and save their life, someone was trying to create an atmosphere of terror in which it was not possible to work. We called off our strike after the minister assured us that police would take strict action against him,” Dr Kyada, secretary of Jetpur chapter of IMA, told The Indian Express.

Manish is the younger brother of Suresh Sakhreliya, former president of Jetpur municipality, and Suresh’s wife Kusum is the incumbent president of the civic body. Addressing the media in Jetpur, Radadiya said that due legal action would be taken against Sakhreliya and that nobody involved in the crime would be spared.

Based on Dr Kyada’s complaint, Sakhreliya has been booked under IPC Sections 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt) 294 (b) (Verbal abuse), 506 (2) (Criminal intimidation) 188 (Violating notification duly promulgated by a public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

Sagar Bagmar, assistant superintendent of police of Jetpur, said that they would arrest Sakhreliya once he recovers from Covid-19.

