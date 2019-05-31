In first meeting, Modi 2.0 cabinet approves extension of PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers

Acting on its poll promise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet approved a proposal to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers in the country.

The decision was taken a day after the new Cabinet took the oath of office along with Prime Minister Modi, who has been elected for the second consecutive time. The matter came up in the first Cabinet meeting of the new NDA government, which came back to power, winning over 350 seats. In its manifesto for 2019 general elections, the BJP had promised to extend the scheme to all farmers.

People first, people always. Glad that path-breaking decisions were taken in the Cabinet, the first in this tenure. Hardworking farmers and industrious traders will benefit greatly due to these decisions. The decisions will enhance dignity and empowerment of several Indians. pic.twitter.com/U9JTXeyoVm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2019

The previous BJP government had announced the Rs 75,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Siddhi (PMKSS) in the interim budget. Under the scheme, the government decided to provide Rs 6,000 per year (in three equal installments) to an estimated 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding land up to 2 hectares.

Already, 3.11 crore small farmers have so far received the first tranche of Rs 2,000 each under the PM-Kisan scheme and 2.75 crore peasants have got the second instalment as well, as per the official data.

(With PTI inputs)