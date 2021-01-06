Cabinet lifts night curfew imposed in 4 Himachal districts after Covid cases drop

Elections to municipal bodies and panchayati raj institutions in Himachal are scheduled to be held this month.

FOLLOWING A substantial decrease in Covid-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh over the past month, the state Cabinet on Tuesday lifted the night curfew imposed in four districts of the state. Night curfew had been imposed in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Kangra in late November after the state saw a surge in cases.

The weekly schedule in government offices has also been restored from five to six days, a government statement said, and coaching classes for will now be allowed with 50 per cent seating capacity. The state education department will issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the functioning of coaching institutes. Restrictions regarding seating capacity in inter-state and intra-state buses were also removed by the state government on Tuesday.

On the request of the state Election Commission, the Cabinet relaxed the upper limit on indoor social gatherings, so that the commission can undertake its election-related training programme effectively, the statement said. Elections to municipal bodies and panchayati raj institutions in Himachal are scheduled to be held this month.

The Cabinet decided that makeshift Covid hospitals at Shimla, Nalagarh and Tanda will be made functional by outsourcing of ward sisters, staff nurses, DEOs and Class IV employees for the time being, while medical officers will be hired through fresh/direct walk-in interviews.

The statement added that the Cabinet gave its approval to start single window empanelment for registration of private hospitals for effective implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Him Care Yojana, and Government Medical Reimbursement Scheme in the state.

The animal husbandry department made a presentation before the Cabinet regarding the avian influenza detected at Pong Dam reservoir. The Cabinet advised the departments of health and animal husbandry to ensure adequate availability of medicines specific to the strain of the flu and PPE kits for the staff. It also advised strict enforcement of restrictions on movement imposed by the Kangra district

administration.