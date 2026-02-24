Cabinet clears move to rename Kerala as Keralam, PM says ‘will of people of the state’

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to change the name of Kerala to Keralam.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, will now be sent to the state Assembly for its approval, following which the Centre will take the next steps.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, said, “The decision of the Union Cabinet on alteration of the name of Kerala to Keralam reflects the will of the people of the state. It is in line with our efforts to strengthen the connect with our glorious culture.”

The decision, which was taken at the first Cabinet meeting held at Seva Teerth – the new PMO complex – comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

“After approval of the Union Cabinet, the President of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India,” Vaishnaw told reporters.

After receipt of the views of the Assembly, the Centre will take further action, and the recommendation of the President will be obtained for the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, in Parliament.

In June 2024, the Kerala Assembly had passed a resolution to alter the name of the state to “Keralam”. Quoting the resolution, a statement by the Union government on Tuesday said: “The name of our State is ‘Keralam’ in Malayalam Language. States were formed on the basis of language on the 1st day of November, 1956. The Kerala Piravi Day is also on the 1st day of November.”

“Since the time of National Independence Struggle, there has been a strong demand for the formation of United Kerala for the people speaking Malayalam language. But in the First Schedule to the Constitution the name of our State is recorded as ‘Kerala’. This Assembly unanimously appeals to the Central Government to take urgent steps as per Article 3 of the Constitution for modifying the name as ‘Keralam’,” the resolution read.

Thereafter, the Kerala government requested the Centre to take necessary measures to amend the First Schedule to the Constitution by altering the name of ‘Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’ under Article 3 of the Constitution, said the government statement. Article 3 of the Constitution provides for alteration of names of existing states.

The matter regarding alteration of the name Kerala as Keralam was considered in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, and with the approval of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the draft note for the Cabinet for the alteration of name of Kerala as Keralam was circulated to the Department of Legal Affairs and Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice for their comments, the government said on Tuesday.

“The Department of Legal Affairs and Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice have concurred with the proposal for the alteration of the name of Kerala’ as ‘Keralam’,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, at its first meeting at Seva Teerth, the Cabinet also resolved that every decision taken in the premises will be inspired by the sentiment of ‘Nagrik Devo Bhava’ and will be a centre for the empowerment of every Indian, said Vaishnaw.

According to the resolution passed at the meeting, termed ‘Seva Sankalp Resolution’, every decision taken in the new building will be inspired by a spirit of service toward 1.4 billion citizens and will be connected to the broader goal of nation-building.

“We reaffirm that, in line with our vision, we will further strengthen the governance model that is transparent, aware, and sensitive to the emotions of citizens,” it said.