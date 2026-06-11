Cabinet hails Narendra Modi’s ‘historic’ PM stint; Donald Trump, world leaders send greetings

As Narendra Modi became India’s longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister on Wednesday — 4,399 days, surpassing the previous record of 4,398 days held by Jawaharlal Nehru — the Union Cabinet passed a resolution applauding him and terming it as a “historic milestone in the journey of Indian democracy”.

Many world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, also congratulated Modi.

An NDA conclave, held to celebrate the completion of 12 years of the BJP-led government and Modi’s personal milestone, also passed a resolution lauding his record term.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The (Cabinet) resolution states that this occasion stands as a symbol of India’s democratic consciousness, public trust, and the power of public participation, reflecting the unprecedented support bestowed by the people upon a leader guided by the ‘Nation First’ resolve.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being felicitated by BJP National President Nitin Nabin as he chairs a high-level NDA Conclave at the Bharat Mandapam. (ANI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being felicitated by BJP National President Nitin Nabin as he chairs a high-level NDA Conclave at the Bharat Mandapam. (ANI Photo)

The Cabinet members gave Modi a standing ovation at the start of the meeting.

The resolution “expresses gratitude for his unique dedication and tireless hard work towards serving the nation; appreciates his efforts directed towards inclusive growth and social justice; praises his leadership in strengthening national security and protecting India’s interests; expresses its full support for his visionary resolve and leadership in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” said an official statement.

It appreciates “the policies… that have enabled more than 25 crore poor people in India to defeat poverty under his leadership,” it said.

Thank you, President Trump, for your warm wishes. I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world.@POTUS@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/4W09WzT4Ju — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2026

“The resolution further maps the empowerment of key demographics. It recognises the focus on youth power that propelled India into becoming the world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem and a scientific power through Mission Chandrayaan. A new chapter of ‘women-led development’ is detailed through comprehensive policies ranging from smoke-free kitchens and the Lakhpati Didi campaign to the historic 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies,” it said.

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Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office on Wednesday, surpassing the record of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served continuously for 4,398 days. (@BJP4India/X) Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office on Wednesday, surpassing the record of India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who served continuously for 4,398 days. (@BJP4India/X)

“Affirming farmers as a core pillar of a ‘Viksit Bharat’, the text applauds initiatives like PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and the provision of Kisan Credit Cards to pastoralists and fishermen, which have helped propel agricultural exports past the Rs 5 lakh crore mark,” the statement said.

“The resolution attributes the advancement of India’s manufacturing capabilities in sectors from defence to AI, to the momentum gained by the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat‘ campaigns. Simultaneously, it highlights India’s strengthened global role through the successful G-20 presidency, International Yoga Day, and initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE,” it said.

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Vaishnaw said the resolution also weighed in on the PM’s ‘Nation First’ spirit in enacting pending reforms, commending the abrogation of Article 370, implementation of GST and OROP (one rank, one pension), the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and the consolidation of labour codes.

The resolution expressed confidence that under Modi’s leadership, India would continue to “scale new heights as a self-reliant, secure, prosperous and proud nation, and… strengthen the path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047”.

World leaders congratulate Modi

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In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said: “Congratulations to my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on becoming India’s longest-serving Prime Minister — And a Great One he is! He is a strong, healthy, and wise man, and will have many years of Greatness and Success ahead of him!”

Responding to his message, Modi said in a post on X: “Thank you, President Trump, for your warm wishes. I look forward to working with you to further advance the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, for the benefit of both our nations and the world.”

“Congratulations to @narendramodi for being the longest serving democratically elected Prime Minister of India. Looking forward to further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries and welcoming you to Germany for the next intergovernmental consultations,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

“Congratulations! With you, India not only landed on the moon, it is shooting for the stars. And so is our friendship. From our cooperation on technology, mobility, security and defence, all the way to the mother of all trade deals. Thank you for all that we have achieved together,” President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said in a social media post.

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“Congratulations to @narendramodi who today becomes the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in the history of India. It has been a pleasure to meet again in Rome in recent weeks and to launch together a Special Strategic Partnership that looks to the future to create new opportunities for our Nations and our peoples,” Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni posted on X.

“Sri Lanka values our close partnership and looks forward to further strengthening the enduring ties between our two nations,” Sri Lanka’s President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said.

“Maldives looks forward to further strengthening cooperation with India, guided by mutual respect, sovereign equality, and shared interests,” Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said.

Leaders of South Korea, Kenya, Nigeria, Bhutan, Nepal, Canada and others also sent congratulatory messages.