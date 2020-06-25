Cabinet gives nod to private participation in space sector

An official source said the overall idea was to let ISRO concentrate on essential activities like research and development, planetary exploration, and strategic use of space, while freeing itself from ancillary or routine work which could easily be done by private industry. (Representative photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) An official source said the overall idea was to let ISRO concentrate on essential activities like research and development, planetary exploration, and strategic use of space, while freeing itself from ancillary or routine work which could easily be done by private industry. (Representative photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The government on Wednesday approved the creation of a new body that will work towards a greater involvement of private industry, academic institutions and research organisations in India’s space sector. The proposed Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, or IN-SPACe, will act as a single-point interface between Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and everyone who wants to participate in space-related activities, or use India’s space resources.

Briefing reporters after a meeting of the Union Cabinet, Minister of State for the Prime Minister’s Office and Department of Space Jitendra Singh said that the proposed body would attempt to “enhance the socio-economic use of space assets and activities, including access to space assets data and activities”.

“It will provide a level playing field for private participants to use Indian space infrastructure. It will also guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies and friendly regulatory environments,” he added.

An official source said the overall idea was to let ISRO concentrate on essential activities like research and development, planetary exploration, and strategic use of space, while freeing itself from ancillary or routine work which could easily be done by private industry. At the same time, allowing industries and others like students, researchers or academic bodies greater access to space assets would lead to a much better utilisation of India space resources, and more fruitful dissemination of space technologies.

Describing the decision as “historic” and “pathbreaking”, Singh said, “This decision of today will allow ISRO to focus more on research and development activities, while this IN-SPACe will augment the Space Commission…”

The minister also announced a new Indian National Space Promotion board wold also be set up. “There will be strengthening of the Department of Space. Some new posts will be created, some structures will be created but, in a nutshell, we will have this new board called Indian National Space Promotion and it will take care of what is known as private space entrepreneurs or non-government space entrepreneurs,” Singh said.

He added the activities of New Space India limited (NSIL), a public enterprise created last year, will also be extended from a ‘supply driven’ model to a ‘demand driven’ model. NSIL was set up for commercial exploitation of the research and development of ISRO and its several centres and laboratories. Much of the work NSIL does will also need to be routed through IN-SPACe now.

“Some of the planetary exploration missions will also be opened up to the private sector through an ‘announcement of opportunity’ mechanism,” read an official statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd