Cabinet extends tenure of OBC panel

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave a six-month extension to the commission looking into sub-categorisation of OBCs. The two-month extension the commission had received in May was to end on Wednesday.

Set up in 2017, the commission was to give its report in 12 weeks. Announcing the Cabinet’s decision, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the additional time – until January 31, 2020 – was allotted for the panel to complete its work with states where there are some “anomalies”.

A Bill to extend reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in Jammu and Kashmir also got the Cabinet’s approval. Titled the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, it proposes to provide 10 per cent reservation to EWS candidates in educational institutions and public employment.

* The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019, aimed at reducing regulatory or compliance burden of the registered chit funds industry and protecting subscribers of chit funds, got the Cabinet’s nod.

* The government will sign the UN Convention on International Settlement Agreements (UNISA) as approved by the Cabinet. According to a government statement, signing the convention “will boost confidence of investors and provide a positive signal to foreign investors…”

* The Cabinet approved setting up a technical liaison unit of ISRO in Moscow to provide information on development in research and support bilateral programmes of cooperation in space technology. ISRO already has similar units in Washington DC and Paris.