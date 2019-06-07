Cabinet extends secretary PK Sinha’s term by three months

Cabinet Secretary Pradeep Kumar Sinha’s term was on Friday extended by three more months. Sinha was to retire on June 12, as per official information. Sinha took over the Cabinet secretary on June 13, 2015 from Ajit Kumar Seth. A 1977-batch IAS from UP cadre, Sinha served as the Union Minister of Power.Incumbent Sinha was first appointed in 2015 for two years. He got a year extension of service in 2017 and again another year in 2018. This is the third time that his tenure has been extended.

Both predecessors of Sinha — Ajit Kumar Seth and KM Chandrasekhar — had also served the post for four years.

Two weeks before, when it was said that Sinha’s tenure will end on June 12, the government had selected some contenders for the post of the Cabinet Secretary. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba was likely selected to be the next Cabinet Secretary, the top post in India’s bureaucracy.