Cabinet extends PMAY-Rural plan till March 2024, nod to Ken-Betwa river inter-linking

The Cabinet Wednesday approved the extension of the Centre’s flagship housing-for-all scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), beyond March 2021 till March 2024 to achieve the target of constructing 2.95 crore houses.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said financial assistance would be provided for the construction of the 155.75 lakh houses remaining as on March, 31, 2021.

“The continuation of scheme till March, 2024 ensures the remaining 155.75 lakh households within overall target of 2.95 crore houses under PMAY-G will be provided assistance for construction of pucca houses with basic amenities to achieve the objective of ‘Housing for All’ in rural areas,” the Cabinet said.

Till November 29, 2021 a total 1.65 crore PMAY-G houses have been constructed of the total target of 2.95 crore, it said. “Itis estimated that 2.02 crore houses, which is almost equal to SECC 2011 database based Permanent Wait List, will be completed by the deadline of August 15, 2022. Therefore, to achieve the target of 2.95 crore houses, the scheme needs to be continued till March, 2024,” it added.

The Cabinet also approved the funding and implementation of Ken-Betwa river linking project which is estimated to cost Rs 44,605 crore. The Cabinet approved central support of Rs 39,317 crore for the project, covering grant of Rs 36,290 crore and loan of Rs 3,027 crore.

“The Project will be of immense benefit to the water starved Bundelkhand region, spread across the states of MP and UP. This project will provide enormous benefits to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi & Lalitpur of UP,” the Cabinet said.