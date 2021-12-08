Cabinet extends flagship rural housing scheme till March 2024

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the extension of Centre’s flagship ‘housing for all’ scheme Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) beyond March 2021 till March 2024 to complete remaining houses left with a cumulative target of 2.95 crore houses.

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur told the press that financial assistance will be provided for the construction of the remaining 155.75 lakh houses as on 31st March, 2021 under the scheme.

“The continuation of scheme till March, 2024 ensures that the remaining 155.75 lakh households within overall target of 2.95 crore houses under PMAY-G would be provided assistance for construction of Pucca houses with basic amenities to achieve the objective of “Housing for All” in rural areas,” the Cabinet said in a statement.

Till November 29, 2021 a total 1.65 crore PMAY-G houses have been constructed out of the total target of 2.95 crore, it said. “It is estimated that 2.02 crore houses, which is almost equal to SECC 2011 database based Permanent Wait List will be completed by the deadline of 15th August, 2022. Therefore, to achieve the total target of 2.95 crore houses, the scheme need to be continued till March, 2024,” it added.

The Cabinet also approved the funding and implementation of Ken-Betwa inter-linking of rivers project that is estimated to cost Rs.44,605 crore. The Union Cabinet approved central support of Rs.39,317 crore for the project, covering grant of Rs.36,290 crore and loan of Rs.3,027 crore.

“The Project will be of immense benefit to the water starved Bundelkhand region, spread across the states of MP and UP. This project will provide enormous benefits to the districts of Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi & Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh,” the Cabinet said.

Th project involves transfer of water from the Ken to the Betwa River through the construction of Daudhan Dam and a canal linking the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage -and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project. The project will provide an annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh ha, drinking water supply to a population of about 62 lakhs and also generate 103 MW of hydropower and 27 MW solar power. The Project is proposed to be implemented in 8 years.