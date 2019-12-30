Cabinet expansion today: Ajit Pawar set to get dy CM post, Chavan likely to miss out

Although Ajit Pawar has not been named as accused in any of the cases yet, then-ACB DGP Sanjay Barve had said in an affidavit in November 2018 that Pawar had intervened in the awarding of irrigation projects contracts. Although Ajit Pawar has not been named as accused in any of the cases yet, then-ACB DGP Sanjay Barve had said in an affidavit in November 2018 that Pawar had intervened in the awarding of irrigation projects contracts.

Just a month after he resigned as deputy chief minister after holding the post for 80 hours amidst high political drama, NCP leader Ajit Pawar is set to take charge of the post again on Monday when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be expanded. Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan’s inclusion in the ministry remained uncertain till late evening with party leaders saying “anything can happen in the last minute.”

The swearing-in of ministers from Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will take place around 12 noon Monday. At least 10 ministers from each party are set to take oath. Besides Ajit Pawar (Baramati), Dilip Walse-Patil (Ambegaon) is also likely to join the cabinet. Pune district Congress is also likely to see Sangram Thopte from Bhor getting the ministerial berth.

“Ajit Pawar will become the deputy chief minister tomorrow,” said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik, ending speculations around Pawar’s name. This will be Pawar’s fourth stint as the Deputy CM in his over 25-year political career. In 2010, he had for the first time held the post.

“With the Anti-Corruption Bureau giving him a clean chit and BJP not even criticising Ajit Pawar, it has become much easier for the NCP chief to anoint his nephew as the Deputy CM,” said a party leader.

Pawar’s name had come under suspicion after his “overnight coup” with former CM Devendra Fadnavis on November 23. After the Supreme Court ruling on floor test and all-out efforts by NCP led by Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar resigned from the post and returned to the party flock.

The focus on Monday will also be on senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who had headed the Congress-NCP government till 2014. Chavan is likely to be kept out of the ministry as the Congress does not want two of its former chief ministers to work under Uddhav Thackeray, who is junior to both Chavan and Ashok Chavan in politics, Congress sources said.

Chavan is also being tipped for a key post at the national level if not as MPCC chief. Chavan, however, refused to reveal whether he has got a call for the swearing-in. He insisted that he was not part of the discussion on ministry formation. “I wouldn’t like to comment about my inclusion or exclusion…I was not part of the ministry formation process, which is being looked after by state and national leadership,” he said.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he had information that Chavan would be out of the ministry.

Chavan had played a crucial in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. On the day the assembly results were declared and it became clear that BJP-Sena had the numbers to form the government, it was Chavan who first raised the possibility of a new combination in the state. He had also led a Congress delegation to New Delhi to convince party chief Sonia Gandhi about the need to keep BJP out of power by joining hands with the Sena.

Congress sources said party’s state chief Balasaheb Thorat was in New Delhi to discuss the probable names with high command.

