Cabinet committees reconstituted, focus on economy, jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government Thursday reconstituted eight key Cabinet committees including the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet which includes Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On Wednesday, two new panels were formed, one on investment and growth and another on employment and skill development, as the Indian Express reported today.

The committees that have been reconstituted are: Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

PM Modi is part of six panels except for the Committee on Accommodation and Parliamentary Affairs while Shah is a part of all the eight committees.

* The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has two members, PM Modi and Amit Shah.

* The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs panel will be led by Modi and its members include Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, DV Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Singh Tomar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan.

* Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development will be led by PM Modi and includes Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Hardeep Singh Puri.

* The Cabinet Committee on Accommodation will be headed by Amit Shah and includes Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal.

* Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs will include Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramvilas Paswan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Prahlad Joshi.

* The panel of Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has Modi, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ramvilas Paswan, Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Arvind Ganpat Sawant, and Prahlad Joshi.

* Cabinet Committee on Security will be led by Modi, and its members include Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman and S Jaishankar.

* Cabinet Committee on Investment headed by PM Modi includes Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal as members.