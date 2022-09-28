Cabinet clears MoU with Bangladesh on river water withdrawal

THE UNION Cabinet on Wednesday gave its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of up to 153 cusecs of water each by the two countries from common border river Kushiyara.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its nod to the MoU, under which India and Bangladesh will be able to withdraw up to 153 cusec of water each from the Kushiyara during dry season – November 1 to May 31 – for their consumptive water requirement.

The MoU was signed on September 6 between the Ministry of Jal Shakti and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Water Resources.

In a statement, the government said, “This MoU will enable Government of Assam to withdraw up to 153 cusecs of water from the common stretch of Kushiyara river during dry season… for their consumptive water requirement.”

“A Joint Monitoring Team shall be set up by both the countries to monitor the withdrawal of water by each side during dry season,” the statement said.