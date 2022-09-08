scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Cabinet clears India-Maldives MoU on disaster management 

The MoU was signed between the National Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA) of the two countries on August 2.

THE UNION Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between India and Maldives in the filed of disaster management. (File Representational Photo)

THE UNION Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between India and Maldives in the filed of disaster management. The MoU was signed between the National Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA) of the two countries on August 2.

“The Union Cabinet, Chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister has ex-post facto approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed… between the National Disaster Management Authority of the Republic of India and the National Disaster Management Authority of the Republic of Maldives on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management,” a Home Ministry statement issued Wednesday.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 01:20:53 am
Next Story

Khwaja Yunus custodial death: Sessions court rejects mother’s plea to add four cops as accused

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

Apple Watch Ultra announced: Check price, features and specifications

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates
NEET UG Result 2022

How Tanishka became AIR 1 despite scoring same marks as three other candidates

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

UP to ask Centre to pass a law to include OBC sub-castes in SC list

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Ukraine military chief claims responsibility for strikes in Crimea

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

Routes Delhiites should avoid tomorrow as Central Vista is inaugurated

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation
NEET-UG Result 2022

NTA uses ‘fake’ roll numbers to improve evaluation

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

How lake catchment alterations upped urban flooding risk in Bengaluru

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’
UPSC Key

Why you should read 'Rawls theory of Social Justice’

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

Akhilesh 'offers' to make KP Maurya CM; BJP says: 'worry about your MLAs'

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

KRK gets bail in derogatory tweets case, to walk out of Thane jail tomorrow

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

Rs 10 crore villa, govt links, 3 wives: Meet man who stole 5,000 cars

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

'I am a diabetic. Can I have sugarcane juice?'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 07: Latest News
Advertisement