Cabinet clears India-Maldives MoU on disaster management 

THE UNION Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between India and Maldives in the filed of disaster management. The MoU was signed between the National Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA) of the two countries on August 2.

“The Union Cabinet, Chaired by Hon’ble Prime Minister has ex-post facto approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed… between the National Disaster Management Authority of the Republic of India and the National Disaster Management Authority of the Republic of Maldives on cooperation in the field of Disaster Management,” a Home Ministry statement issued Wednesday.