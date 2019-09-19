Cabinet clears bonus for Railways employees

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a productivity-linked bonus equivalent to 78 days wages for over 11.52 lakh railway employees, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

This is for the sixth consecutive year that the bonus is being given to employees.

Railway unions however, were not happy.

“We had discussed this issue with the Railway Board… wherein we had requested for enhancement in the number of days for payment of PLB on account of enhanced productivity given by the railway employees,” a letter from the All India Railwaymen’s Federation to the Chairman Railway Board stated.

“We worked under arduous conditions, worked more and attained higher targets. As per the formula, we had calculated at least 80 days worth of bonus,” Shiva Gopal Mishra, who wrote the letter, told The Indian Express. The bonus would benefit 11 lakh employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2024.40 crore, Javadekar said.