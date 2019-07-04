Cabinet clears Bill that bars commercial surrogacy

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the introduction of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 that prohibits commercial surrogacy and allows surrogacy services only for married Indian couples who have no children.

The Bill had been passed by the 16th Lok Sabha but lapsed after it did not clear the Rajya Sabha. The Bill proposes to regulate surrogacy in India by establishing National Surrogacy Board at the central level and State Surrogacy Boards and Appropriate Authorities in the State and Union Territories.

There have been several reports about the exploitation of surrogate mothers, who are confined to “hostels” during pregnancy and not allowed to meet their families and women who do it repeatedly for a paltry amount, putting their own bodies at risk.

The Bill seeks to put an end to that. “The benefits of the Act would be that it will regulate the surrogacy services in the country. While commercial surrogacy will be prohibited including sale and purchase of human embryo and gametes, ethical surrogacy to the infertile couples will be allowed on fulfillment of conditions. It will also prohibit exploitation of surrogate mothers and children born through surrogacy,” said a government official.