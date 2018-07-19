Cabinet clears Bill seeking death for rape of girls below 12 years

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/File) Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/File)

THE UNION Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to enhance the punishment for rape, including awarding death penalty to those convicted of raping girls under 12 years. This will be followed by amendments to extend similar protection to male child victims, said officials.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2018, will be introduced in the monsoon session of Parliament, and will replace the Ordinance promulgated on April 21 in the wake of the outcry over the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old Bakarwal girl in Kathua (J&K) and the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao (UP).

The Bill amends Section 376 (rape laws for female survivors/ victims) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), 2012, and the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the decision was taken at a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Officials from the Ministry of Women and Child Development said they would introduce a separate Bill before the Cabinet on similar provisions to protect male child victims.

“Amendments to the POCSO Act for enhanced punishment for sexual assaults against young boys have been approved by the law ministry. It will be sent to the Cabinet in two-three days,” said an official.

Ministry officials said Sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, which deal with “penetrative sexual assault” and “aggravated penetrative sexual assault”, would be amended to include provision for death penalty for those convicted of raping children, girls or boys, as against the existing maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill will increase the minimum punishment for rape from the existing seven years to 10 years. In case of child victims, new sub-sections have been added to the IPC section to increase the minimum sentence to life term for rape of a girl in the 16-20 years age group. Every convict in a gangrape case will be sentenced to life term and fine.

For those found guilty of raping girls under 12 years old, the punishment could be 20 years to life term with fine, or death penalty. The minimum punishment for gangrape of girls under 12 years would be life term with fine, and the maximum would be death penalty. The Bill will also provide for fast-track courts, and set a two-month deadline for police investigation and completion of trial of all rape cases.

The Cabinet also cleared another proposal pertaining to the WCD Ministry, whereby it has sought to amend the Juvenile Justice Act to allow district magistrates and collectors to be the competent authorities for sanctioning adoptions, instead of the courts.

