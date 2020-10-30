Cabinet clears a proposal to provide special incentives to industries in Raigad, Aurangabad

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In a move to attract investment, the state Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal to provide special incentives to industries for setting up units at the proposed bulk drugs park in Raigad and medical device manufacturing park in Aurangabad.

Officials from the industries department said this will give a major boost to the medical equipment and pharmaceutical sector in the state. While the bulk drug park is set to come up at a cost of Rs 2,442 crore, the medical device manufacturing park is estimated to cost Rs 424 crore.

Officials said the special incentives will include a waiver on electricity and stamp duty charges, concession in power tariffs at Rs 1.5 per unit for 10 years and five per cent interest concession to micro, small or medium enterprises, among others. “These incentives will be applicable for a period of five years for the industries to be set up in Raigad and Aurangabad,” said an official.

The Indian Express had reported on October 20 that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government plans to set up a bulk drug park in the integrated pharmaceutical city in Raigad instead of an oil refinery. Officials said land acquisition is in process and a minimum investment of Rs 30,000 crore is expected in the integrated pharmaceutical city.

“The Union government plans to set up three bulk drug parks in the country and we have proposed one of them to come up at Roha in Raigad. We will acquire 2,000 hectare for it. The Centre will provide Rs 1,000 crore as assistance for setting up basic facilities for the bulk drugs parks, which is being proposed to increase the manufacturing of crucial bulk drugs and end our reliance on foreign countries such China,” said Industries Minister Subhash Desai.

An official said the government has granted concession of Rs 2 per unit in power tariff or cross-subsidy for 10 years for common facilities like waste water management, water supply and solid management that will be set up by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

