Amid NRC fears, Cabinet approves updation of National Population Register

The Union Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a proposal to update the National Population Register (NPR), sources said. A budget of Rs 8500 crore has been allocated for the National Population Register updation exercise, PTI reported. The NPR exercise will require people to declare ‘date and place of birth of parents’ besides furnishing data on 21 points.

The NPR updation exercise holds significance in the context of the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens, which has led to violent protests across the nation in combination with the amended Citizenship law.

The data that will be collected for updating the NPR include date and place of birth of parents, last place of residence, Permanent Account Number, Aadhaar (on voluntarily basis), Voter ID card number, Driving License number and mobile number.

However, in the last NPR exercise in 2010, data was not collected on date and place of birth of parents, last place of residence, passport number, Aadhaar ID, PAN, Driving Licence number, Voter ID card and Mobile number.

“The data for NPR will be updated alongside the first phase of Census…No biometric data is being collected during the updation exercise,” a source told The Indian Express.

Last week, the CPI(M)-led Kerala government and TMC government in West Bengal put on hold the NPR updation process amid fears that it was the “first step” towards the NRC.

