Cabinet approves two new railway lines connecting Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

Two new railway lines approved by the Cabinet will strengthen rail connectivity between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. (Image generated using AI)

Ballari-Guntakal railway line expansion: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Friday approved a railway project worth around Rs 1,264 crore to build the third and fourth railway lines on the Ballari-Guntakal section connecting Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The project will cover three districts across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and will add around 46 km to the Indian Railways (IR) network.

“The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 99 villages, which are having a population of about seven lakhs. The capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Ballari Fort, Sri Kumara Swamy Temple, etc,” the Railways said in a statement.