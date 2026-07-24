Cabinet approves two new railway lines connecting Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh

The Union Cabinet has approved two new railway line projects to improve train connectivity between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Check routes and project details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Jul 24, 2026 04:42 PM IST
Two new railway lines approved by the Cabinet will strengthen rail connectivity between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. (Image generated using AI)Two new railway lines approved by the Cabinet will strengthen rail connectivity between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. (Image generated using AI)
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Ballari-Guntakal railway line expansion: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Friday approved a railway project worth around Rs 1,264 crore to build the third and fourth railway lines on the Ballari-Guntakal section connecting Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The project will cover three districts across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and will add around 46 km to the Indian Railways (IR) network.

“The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 99 villages, which are having a population of about seven lakhs. The capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Ballari Fort, Sri Kumara Swamy Temple, etc,” the Railways said in a statement.

Construction of 3rd and 4th Line of Ballari-Guntakal section

The third and fourth railway lines on the Ballari-Guntakal section will include a 762-metre mega bridge over the Vedavathi River, along with seven major bridges and 52 minor bridges. The project is expected to be completed within three years.

3rd & 4th Line: Ballari-Guntakal Section

Cabinet approved the 3rd and 4th line in the Ballari-Guntakal section
Project at a Glance
46 Km
Route Length
₹1,264 Cr
Total Investment
3 Years
Project Duration
Karnataka & AP
States Covered
Bridges Along the Route (60 Total)
Mega Bridge (Vedavathi River - 762m) 1
Major Bridges 7
Minor Bridges 52
The 46 Km 3rd & 4th line will include a total of 60 bridges, headlined by a 762-metre mega bridge over the Vedavathi River.
Source: Indian Railways
Express InfoGenIE

Why the Ballari-Guntakal railway line project is important

According to Railways, the third and fourth lines on the Ballari-Guntakal section will increase capacity on a key freight route used to transport commodities such as iron ore, dolomite, limestone, iron and steel, coal, fertilisers and foodgrains. The project is expected to add freight carrying capacity of about 16.22 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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