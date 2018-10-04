Cabinet approves three projects in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Cabinet on Wednesday announced three decisions aimed at drawing investment to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh. It has approved the Revival and Mill Development Plan of NEPA Limited — a public sector newsprint company in Nepanagar — worth Rs 469.91 crore.

Of the total package, Rs 277 crore will come in as equity to increase the capacity of the plant from 83,000 Metric Tonnes annually to 1 lakh MT. Rs 101.58 crore will be given as a loan to go towards paying the salaries of the employees and Rs 90.83 crore will be used to pay pensions of 400 employees under the voluntary retirement scheme.

Bhopal and Indore, the two major cities of Madhya Pradesh, will also get metro lines, the cabinet approved. In Bhopal, the two corridors of the metro line will cover a distance of 27.87 km and in Indore, a ring-line will be 31.55 km long. The projects will cost Rs 6,9450.41 crore in Bhopal and Rs 7500.80 crore in Indore and will also include Public-Private Partnership components.

Madhya Pradesh will also get a National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation in Sehore district. “NIMHR will be the first of its kind in the country in the area of mental health rehabilitation,” a government statement said, which will “serve as an institution of excellence for capacity building in human resource and research in the area of mental health rehabilitation, and also recommending body suggesting models/protocols for effective rehabilitation of persons with mental illness”.

