Cabinet clears Rs 3,230-crore museum with world’s largest display area

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved transforming the 100-year-old North and South Block complex buildings into Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at Rs 3,230 crore. The project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18, 2023.

The project will be implemented in a phased manner over the next five years with a tentative completion deadline of 2030-31, and the first gallery of the museum, titled ‘Adornment’, will open to the public in about a year, officials said.

The content and collection analysis for the museum is underway, and around 1.8 million objects have been identified from the existing National Museum and other Ministry of Culture museums, 52 ASI site museums, and various other state museums and private collections.