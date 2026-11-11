Cabinet clears Rs 3,230-crore museum with world’s largest display area

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved transforming the 100-year-old North and South Block complex buildings into Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum at Rs 3,230 crore. The project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18, 2023.
The project will be implemented in a phased manner over the next five years with a tentative completion deadline of 2030-31, and the first gallery of the museum, titled ‘Adornment’, will open to the public in about a year, officials said.
The content and collection analysis for the museum is underway, and around 1.8 million objects have been identified from the existing National Museum and other Ministry of Culture museums, 52 ASI site museums, and various other state museums and private collections.
Other galleries are being developed on themes such as ‘Architecture and Cityscapes’, ‘Mathematics and Astronomy’, ‘Languages and Scripts’, ‘Faith and Spirituality’, and ‘Bharat Connects — Trade and Ideas’, among others.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the development of the museum after it was appraised by the Public Investment Board (PIB) in July this year.
As reported by The Indian Express, Los Angeles-based architect and designer Kulapat Yantrasast has been signed up by the Ministry of Culture as principal architect for the museum after a public tender last year.
The museum will be developed through the adaptive reuse of the historic North and South Block buildings, spread over 1.78 lakh square metres, preserving their architectural character and heritage significance while transforming them into a public cultural institution.
Benchmarked against major international museums, Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum will have the largest display area in the world, said a statement by the Culture Ministry on Wednesday.
The Museum will present India’s civilisational journey through curated thematic galleries, exhibitions and interpretation of its diverse cultural traditions, knowledge systems, artistic practices and heritage.
The project also encompasses collection storage and conservation facilities, visitor amenities and associated infrastructure.
The total estimated project cost is based on detailed architectural and exhibition design, engineering, and museum planning requirements, including technical assessments undertaken by the concerned agencies.
It is being equipped to handle over one crore visitors a year.