Cabinet approves Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund to force cities to ‘earn’ their own growth

A year after it was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, the Union Cabinet has approved the Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund that will provide 25% of the cost of projects for which at least 50% of the cost has to be raised from the market.

Announcing the Cabinet’s decision on Friday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday that a “wide range of cities” would be covered by the fund. The investment is envisaged over five years.

The fund will provide Rs 1 lakh crore of Central assistance to projects worth Rs 4 lakh crore in total, with the remaining amount coming from the market and the local bodies/state government’s own sources. Cities will have to raise at least 50% of the project cost from the market, including through municipal bonds, bank loans and public-private partnerships.