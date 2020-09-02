Cabinet approves restructuring of railway board, appoints first CEO in rail history

The redesignation is a part of recasting the Railway Board and also trimming the age-old administrative body on functional lines

As part of restructuring of the Indian Railways on functional lines, decided by the Cabinet in December 2019, the government Wednesday changed the designations of the Railway Board Members and formally constituted the Railway Board in the new avatar, appointing its first CEO in history. The new board will have four other members.

Chairman Railway Board, VK Yadav, is also the Chief Executive Officer now. Pradeep Kumar, who was Member (Signalling and Telecom) is the new Member (Infrastructure), heading assets like tracks and land.

Member Traffic PS Mishra has been redesignated as Member (Operations and Business Development), while Member (Traction) Rajesh Tiwari will be Member (Traction and Rolling Stock) after the current incumbent PC Sharma retires end of the month. As is the custom, Tiwari has been made an Officer on Special Duty in the Board. Manjula Rangarajan, who is Financial Commissioner, will be Member (Finance).

The redesignation is a part of recasting the Railway Board and also trimming the age-old administrative body on functional lines. These changes will also be reflected down the verticals in Railway Board. Anand S Khati will continue to be the Director General (Human Resrouces) in the apex grade.

As directed by the Cabinet decision, three Member-level posts are surrendered: Member (Staff), Member (Materials Management) and Member (Engineering).

The more contentious part of the restructuring exercise- merger of all eight services into a Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) is still in process and Railways hopes to conclude it before the end of this year.

