Cabinet approves 78-day bonus for 11.4 lakh railway employees, up to Rs 17,951 each

The bonus will cost the Railways approximately Rs 2,009.61 crore and cover 11,40,770 non-gazetted employees, according to the government.

Written by: Anish Mondal
1 min readUpdated: Oct 14, 2026 04:30 PM IST
Railway employees will receive a 78-day bonus after Cabinet approvalRailway employees will receive a 78-day bonus after Cabinet approval
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Railway employees bonus 2026: Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for around 11.4 lakh railway employees, with each eligible employee set to receive a maximum of Rs 17,951 ahead of the festive season.

The bonus will cost the Railways approximately Rs 2,009.61 crore and cover 11,40,770 non-gazetted employees, according to the government.

The payment is made annually ahead of the Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays. It is intended to recognise railway employees’ performance and encourage them to improve the efficiency of railway operations.

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The bonus will benefit various categories of railway staff, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, pointsmen and ministerial staff, among other Group C employees.

The government said the Railways performed well in the financial year 2025-26, transporting a record 1,670 million tonnes of freight and nearly 7.41 billion passengers.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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