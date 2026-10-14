Cabinet approves 78-day bonus for 11.4 lakh railway employees, up to Rs 17,951 each

Railway employees bonus 2026: Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days’ wages for around 11.4 lakh railway employees, with each eligible employee set to receive a maximum of Rs 17,951 ahead of the festive season.

The bonus will cost the Railways approximately Rs 2,009.61 crore and cover 11,40,770 non-gazetted employees, according to the government.

The payment is made annually ahead of the Durga Puja and Dussehra holidays. It is intended to recognise railway employees’ performance and encourage them to improve the efficiency of railway operations.

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The bonus will benefit various categories of railway staff, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, pointsmen and ministerial staff, among other Group C employees.