Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Cabinet approves President’s Rule in Puducherry

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken as no party claimed to form a government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister V Narayanasamy.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
February 24, 2021 4:03:51 pm
Goa liberation day celebrations, Bandodkar Grounds, President Ram Nath Kovind, Goa news, Panjim news, Indian express newsPresident Ram Nath Kovind

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to impose President’s Rule in Puducherry, days after a Congress-led government in the union territory lost power during a vote of confidence.

Announcing the Cabinet decision, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the decision was taken as no party claimed to form a government in Puducherry following the resignation of the chief minister there.

Subsequently, the Lieutenant General had recommended President’s Rule in Puducherry and the Union Cabinet has approved the same, the minister said.

After the President’s assent, the assembly will get resolved, Javadekar said, while adding that further necessary steps for administrative work in Puducherry would be taken soon.

He also noted that the model code of conduct was expected to come into effect soon after the Election Commission announces the dates for elections there, along with four states.

