Cabinet approves national logistics policy

THE UNION Cabinet on Wednesday approved the national logistics policy, which aims at cutting transportation cost and improve global performance of the sector.

Launching the policy last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that “from 13-14 per cent (of the GDP), we should all aim to bring the logistics cost to single-digit as soon as possible”.

The policy aims to bring down logistics cost in India to attain global benchmarks by 2030. It also seeks to improve India’s ranking in the Logistics Performance Index from 44th in 2018 globally; and create data-driven decision support mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem, an official statement said.

Briefing reporters about the policy, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the government targets to place India among the top 25 countries by 2030.

The framework comprising Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) under the PM Gati Shakti national master plan will monitor the implementation of the policy.

A Services Improvement Group will also be set up for monitoring of parameters of processes, regulatory and digital improvements in logistics sector.

The policy implementation will stress development of warehouses, promotion of standards, digitization and automation across the logistics value chain. Among the critical initiatives under the policy are the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP), the Ease of Logistics Services platform, and e-handbook on warehousing.

Advertisement

Fourteen states have already developed their respective logistics policies and for 13 states, it is at the raft stage.