Cabinet approves extension of PM-KISAN for 5 years

The scheme was launched on February 24, 2019, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

THE CENTRE on Friday approved continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme for the next five years. A decision of this effect was taken during the Cebinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an official statement issued after the Cabinet meeting, the PM-KISAN will continue for the next five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31. “A total financial outlay of Rs.3.15 lakh crore has been approved for the Scheme during this period,” it said.

“The approval reiterates the Government’s commitment that the prosperity of farmers forms the foundation of the nation’s prosperity. Through the PM-KISAN Scheme, timely and transparent income support is being provided to eligible farmer families through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, enabling farmers to increase agricultural investment and strengthen their livelihoods,” the statement said.