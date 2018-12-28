Cabinet approves bill for setting up of National Commission for Homoeopathy

The Union Cabinet Friday approved the draft National Commission for Homeopathy Bill, 2018, which seeks to replace the existing regulator Central Council of Homoeopathy with a new body to ensure transparency and accountability.

The draft bill provides for constitution of a national commission with three autonomous boards entrusted with conducting overall education of homoeopathy by Homoeopathy Education Board, an official statement said.

The board of assessment and rating to assess and grant permission to educational institutions of Homoeopathy and Board of ethics and registration of practitioners of Homoeopathy to maintain National Register and ethical issues relating to practice are under the National Commission for Homoeopathy, it said.

“It also proposes a common entrance exam and an exit exam which all graduates will have to clear to get practicing licenses. Further, a teacher’s eligibility test has been proposed to assess the standard of teachers before appointment and promotions,” it said.

The bill also aims at bringing reforms in the medical education of homoeopathy in line with the National Medical Commission proposed for setting up for allopathy system of medicine.

The CCH had been superseded by a board of governors through an ordinance and subsequent amendment of Act, the statement added.