Cabinet approves BHAVYA scheme with Rs 33,000 crore outlay to develop 100 industrial parks

To reduce entry barriers for investors, the BHAVYA scheme will arrange pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services. (Image generated using AI)

In a bid to accelerate industrial growth, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), with an allocation of Rs 33,660 crore for developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country.

The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India’s growth story, a government release said.

What is BHAVYA

BHAVYA seeks to build on the work done under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) framework.

It will be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players and promises streamlined approvals, effective single-window systems, and investor-friendly reforms led by states.

“BHAVYA is expected to drive large-scale job creation, generating substantial direct and indirect employment across manufacturing, logistics, and services, while catalysing significant investments,” the government release said. (Image generated using AI) “BHAVYA is expected to drive large-scale job creation, generating substantial direct and indirect employment across manufacturing, logistics, and services, while catalysing significant investments,” the government release said. (Image generated using AI)

BHAVYA scheme key features

To reduce entry barriers for investors, the BHAVYA scheme will arrange pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services.