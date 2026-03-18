Cabinet approves BHAVYA scheme with Rs 33,000 crore outlay to develop 100 industrial parks

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In a bid to accelerate industrial growth, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), with an allocation of Rs 33,660 crore for developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country.
The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India’s growth story, a government release said.
BHAVYA seeks to build on the work done under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) framework.
It will be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players and promises streamlined approvals, effective single-window systems, and investor-friendly reforms led by states.
To reduce entry barriers for investors, the BHAVYA scheme will arrange pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services.
“The scheme will deliver plug-and-play industrial ecosystems, enabling industries to move from intent to production with speed and certainty”.
Eligibility: Industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1000 acres will be taken up for development.
The scheme will extend to all States and Union Territories.
Financial push: Financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre will be provided for:
“BHAVYA is expected to drive large-scale job creation, generating substantial direct and indirect employment across manufacturing, logistics, and services, while catalysing significant investments,” the government release said.
The scheme will benefit:
Primary beneficiaries: Manufacturing units, MSMEs, startups, and global investors seeking ready-to-use industrial infrastructure
Secondary beneficiaries: Workers, logistics providers, service sector enterprises, and local communities
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