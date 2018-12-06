To keep govt’s promise of doubling farmer’s income, Cabinet approves agriculture export policy

The Union Cabinet Thursday approved an agriculture export policy in line with government’s commitment to double farmer’s income by 2022, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said, according to ANI.

The move also “aims to double the shipments to USD 60 billion by 2022”. It will boost exports of agricultural commodities such as tea, coffee and rice and increase the country’s share in global agri-trade, Prabhu told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

The policy would focus on all aspects of agricultural exports including modernising infrastructure, standardisation of products, streamlining regulations, curtailing knee-jerk decisions, and focusing on research and development activities.

It will also seek to remove all kinds of export restrictions on organic products, the minister added. According to an official, the implementation of the policy will have an estimated financial implication of over Rs 1,400 crore.

(With PTI inputs)