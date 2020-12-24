Cabinet approves 100% FDI in DTH services

Prakash Javadekar (File)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revised guidelines for Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcasting services, allowing 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) as well as increasing the licence period to 20 years.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Prakash Javadekar said, “Due to our I&B guidelines, this field was not getting the benefit of 100 per cent FDI. Now, from today’s decision, after changing the guidelines, the guidelines will have the same guidelines as Commerce Ministry, and will come under 100 per cent FDI.”

Under the revised guidelines the licenses will be issued for a period of 20 years, compared to 10 years at present, and will be renewed for a 10-year period.

