‘West Asia conflict effect kept in mind’: Cabinet clears 12% hike in P&K fertiliser subsidy

The Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the new Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) fertilizers, with the total subsidy outlay for the Kharif 2026 season pegged at Rs 41,533 crore, which is 11.60% higher than the last year’s Rs 37,216.15 crore.

During a media briefing on the Cabinet decisions, Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government is committed to insulate Indian farmers from global price volatility due to the West Asia war. “It is clear that the West Asia conflict has had an effect on this [fertilisers]…That has been kept in mind when today’s approval was done… There has been no question mark on the availability of fertiliser anywhere in the country.”