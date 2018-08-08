Cabinet allows JVs between private land owners, MHADA

The decision is likely to help in construction of more affordable houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Lower Income Groups (LIG). (File) The decision is likely to help in construction of more affordable houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Lower Income Groups (LIG). (File)

To widen the scope and speed up the construction of affordable houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday decided to allow joint ventures between private land owners and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

The decision is likely to help in construction of more affordable houses for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Lower Income Groups (LIG).

Officials from the housing department said those projects could be developed in all municipal corporations like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur

and metropolitan region authorities such as City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) and Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT).

“The private land owner will get either 35 per cent of constructed area or 35 per cent amount collected through the sale of total houses. The remaining 65 per cent will go to MHADA that will bear the expenditure such as designing of the project, construction, basic amenities, paying approval charges to local bodies, project management, sale of the houses and others,” said an official.

The projects in the residential areas would get 2.5 FSI while in the green zone, it will be 1 FSI. The projects would be given concessions in the development charges, added the official. However, the state government has not mentioned a limit on the size of the land for joint ventures.

In Maharashtra, the PMAY is currently being run at 382 urban areas with a target of constructing 19.40 lakh houses till 2022. So far, the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee has given approvals for 5.72 lakh houses.

