Cabinet approves 4-lane Barabanki-Bahraich highway in UP at a cost of Rs 6,969 crore

Designed as an access-controlled 4-lane highway with continuous service roads, the project will bypass major habitations, increase average travel speeds and reduce travel time to about one hour. (File image)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a 4-lane National Highway-927 from Barabanki to Bahraich, covering a distance of 101.5 km, in Uttar Pradesh.

The project, part of the Lucknow-Rupaidiha corridor, will be developed on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) at a cost of Rs 6,969 crore.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) officials said that the proposed upgradation of the Barabanki-Bahraich section of NH-927 will address geometric deficiencies, sharp curves, and congestion in built-up areas across Barabanki and Bahraich districts. Designed as an access-controlled 4-lane highway with continuous service roads, the project will bypass major habitations, increase average travel speeds and reduce travel time to about one hour.