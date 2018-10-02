Cabin pressure fiasco: Jet Airways offers free ticket, benefits to passengers

Several passengers had suffered bleeding from the ears and nose as the pilots reportedly forgot to switch on the system to maintain cabin pressure. Several passengers had suffered bleeding from the ears and nose as the pilots reportedly forgot to switch on the system to maintain cabin pressure.

More than a week after a Jet Airways aircraft had to make an emergency landing after losing cabin pressure, the airline offered complimentary domestic round-trip tickets and flying benefits to each of the 166 passengers on board Mumbai-Jaipur flight 9W 697. Several passengers had suffered bleeding from the ears and nose as the pilots reportedly forgot to switch on the system to maintain cabin pressure. In a personal email sent on September 27, the airline has apologised to the passengers about the incident.

The airline’s move has, however, drawn the ire of some passengers instead of placating them. On September 20, as many as 30 passengers on board Jet Airways flight 9W 697 suffered bleeding from the ears and nose after the cabin lost pressure at 13,000-14,000 feet. After the plane made an emergency landing in Mumbai, the injured were rushed to the airport in an ambulance and were administered medical aid.

Excerpts from the mail sent to the passengers read, “The incident in the passenger cabin was unfortunate and your disappointment is entirely justified. While the flight turned back from its intended route and landed safely at Mumbai, we are concerned that some of our guests on board 9W 697 experienced ear and nose-related issues.”

The airline has offered a return Economy class ticket on its domestic network for a non-stop flight. Each passengers can redeem the offer for themselves or nominate a beneficiary for the same till March 31, 2019. Also, the airline has offered to credit 25,000 JP (Jet Privilege) Miles to their frequent flier account, that can help them buy certain flying benefits and privileges on the flight.

However, passengers have expressed disappointment over the move. “We were in a dire situation in the flight where we almost suffered death. The airline responds to our situation by offering us a complimentary ticket. I am not going to redeem the ticket as I find it very irresponsible on part of the airline,” said Goregaon resident Darshak Hathi, who was on board the flight.

Hathi added that he plans to approach the consumer court to seek redressal. “The airline does not value the life of their passengers. I am in touch with a few other passengers who travelled on that flight and we plan to move the consumer court,” he added.

The airline also informed the passengers that it had completed its internal inquiry into the incident and is extending support to the investigation by regulatory authorities. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is investigating the incident, is expected to send a preliminary report on the cause of the incident to the Ministry of Civil Aviation soon.

The airline informed the passengers in its email that five cockpit members and aircraft maintenance engineers have been suspended. “However, we would like to reassure you that Jet Airways accords the highest importance to safety and we are committed to extend all possible assistance to impacted guests for attention and support towards their medical care and comfort,” the email read.

When contacted by The Indian Express on Monday, a senior Jet Airways official said the airline was not in a position to comment.

