CAB protests: Two Urdu writers to return awards in protest of Bill passage

Dalvi, the 47-year-old Mumbai-based Urdu journalist and former editor (Mumbai edition) of the now closed Lucknow-based Urdu daily Awadhnama, had received the award from Maharashtra Sahitya Akademi in 2011 for her journalistic and literary works. (File) Dalvi, the 47-year-old Mumbai-based Urdu journalist and former editor (Mumbai edition) of the now closed Lucknow-based Urdu daily Awadhnama, had received the award from Maharashtra Sahitya Akademi in 2011 for her journalistic and literary works. (File)

Urdu writers Shireen Dalvi and Yaqoob Yawar on Thursday announced that they will return their awards to register their protest over the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Dalvi, the 47-year-old Mumbai-based Urdu journalist and former editor (Mumbai edition) of the now closed Lucknow-based Urdu daily Awadhnama, had received the award from Maharashtra Sahitya Akademi in 2011 for her journalistic and literary works.

Read | Echo from ground zero Guwahati: ‘Centre trying to use same tactics like they did in Kashmir’

Writer and translator Yawar, 67, former head of the Urdu department at Banaras Hindu University, had received the UP Urdu Academy’s Lifetime Achievement award for translation in 2018.

“It’s an attack on the fundamental rights of the people of India,” Dalvi told The Indian Express, terming CAB “inhuman” and “unconstitutional”. She stated she was “returning the award to join the voices of my community” and others fighting for secularism and democracy.

In an article in The Wire Urdu published on Thursday, Dalvi wrote that the Bill discriminated against a section of people on the basis of religion, which goes against the Constitution. “As citizens of India, we are all entitled to equal rights,” she told The Indian Express over phone. The decision to return the award was her chhota sa ehtejaj (little act of protest), she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App