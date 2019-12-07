CAB, NRC two sides of same coin: Mamata

Banerjee was speaking at the Sanhati Dibas programme commemorating the death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar Banerjee was speaking at the Sanhati Dibas programme commemorating the death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) are two sides of the same coin, adding that she will fight against both.

Banerjee, while speaking at the Sanhati Dibas programme commemorating the death anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, said, “The Centre has pushed the economy towards bankruptcy. To divert attention, it has taken out NRC and CAB from its bag. CAB says only Hindus refugees will get (citizenship) and Muslims will not get. People who have come from Sri Lanka to Tamil Nadu are asking whether they will get it. They will not implement NRC in Tripura because the chief minister will have to go… NRC and CAB are two sides of the same coin. They will bring in CAB first and then implement NRC. They will say drive away infiltrators after bringing in CAB. Then they will go for NRC. We will not allow this to happen.”

She added, “… How many have died in Assam? Since Independence, people have come here, they are voters here, they have jobs here, they were born here. Now after so many years, you are asking us who is a citizen and who is not?”

Calling NRC and CAB unconstitutional, Banerjee said, “Citizenship is a constitutional right. If one snatches citizenship, there will be another independence struggle… Please hold meetings at every booth, market, street corners and warn people. This is a struggle for our rights. Let us take this pledge. We will protest democratically. We will not allow NRC or CAB in our state. Whoever will protest, we will give support.”

