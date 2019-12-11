Attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse North East: Rahul Gandhi on CAB

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File)

A day after violent protests rocked North-East — especially in Tripura and Assam — over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the bill is a attempt by “Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East.”

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi pledged solidarity with the people of North East.

The CAB is a attempt by Modi-Shah Govt to ethnically cleanse the North East. It is a criminal attack on the North East, their way of life and the idea of India. I stand in solidarity with the people of the North East and am at their service.https://t.co/XLDNAOzRuZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 11, 2019

The bill will be taken up by the Rajya Sabha today, two days after it was passed by the Lok Sabha with a 311-80 margin. On Tuesday, Gandhi slammed those supporting the bill, saying they are “attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation.”

The bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan until December 31, 2014.

Setting the stage for the next round, Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his party would not back the Bill in the Rajya Sabha if its queries are not addressed by the government. The Sena has three MPs in the Upper House, which has a current strength of 240.

While government sources said they were confident of getting the Bill through, Opposition members said they would “make them bleed” with the TMC alone planning to move 20 amendments. With the BJP’s 83 MPs and those of its allies, such as JD(U) and SAD (3) and others — regional parties such as AIADMK (11), BJD (7) and YSR Congress (2) are favourably inclined — the government is eyeing at least 128 votes in its support, without the Sena.

