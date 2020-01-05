CAA’s significance has become apparent: Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik

Malik was protesting along with BJP workers in Amritsar and chanted slogans against Pakistan. Malik was protesting along with BJP workers in Amritsar and chanted slogans against Pakistan.

PUNJAB BJP president Shwait Malik on Saturday said the significance of the amended citizenship law implemented by the Modi government in the country has become apparent in light of the Nankana Sahib incident. He also asked why former state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had “hugged Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa”, was silent on the matter.

Malik was protesting along with BJP workers in Amritsar and chanted slogans against Pakistan. Speaking to the media, he said that on his call, protests were being held by party workers against Pakistan in 33 districts of the state. “This incident has been carried out under a thought-out plot between the Pakistan government and ISI. This incident has exposed the anti-Sikh dark face of the government of Pakistan,” he said.

Taking a dig at Sidhu, he said, “Why is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who hugged Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, not saying anything on this matter? Does he not respect the Sikh religion or consider the Gurdwara Sri Nankana Sahib a place of worship? Even after such a big accident, why did Sidhu not demand protection for Sikhs from his yaar Imran Khan? All this raises questions on Sidhu’s intentions!”

He further said, “Congress and its allies are busy mobilising the Muslim community of the country by agitating them against Parliament using the citizenship law implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, and don’t see the attack in Pakistan. Now why don’t these members of Congress and leaders of other parties speak against Pakistan where the minorities are being oppressed?”

Right-wing groups target Khalsa Aid founder

Meanwhile, Khalsa Aid founder Ravi Singh was targeted on social media by right wing groups, who took potshots at him for serving tea to anti-CAA protesters in Delhi. “Bhej othe bechare thand ch pathar marde hune aa chaa pkode vartaa othe jaaa k jida delhi vartye c (It is cold out there and you must send some tea and snacks for them as you served in Delhi),” read a comment on Ravi’s Facebook post.

“The right-wing Indians are dancing with joy!! Such damn losers!” responded Ravi.

