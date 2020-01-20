CAA tussle: Won’t remain mute spectator, says Kerala Governor

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (L) has publicly expressed displeasure over the state government’s petition against the CAA in the Supreme Court. (Source: Twitter/KeralaGovernor) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (L) has publicly expressed displeasure over the state government’s petition against the CAA in the Supreme Court. (Source: Twitter/KeralaGovernor)

ESCALATING THE war of words with the Left government in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Sunday said the state government moving the Supreme Court seeking scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act was against the law and that he will not remain a “mute spectator”.

The Governor, who has sought an explanation from the government on its appeal in the Supreme Court, said, “The government going to the Supreme Court is in contravention of the rules. This is not a personal fight with the Chief Minister. I want that the Constitution and the law must be upheld,” he told reporters.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government and the Governor have been on a collision course over the CAA, particularly after the assembly passed a resolution demanding abrogation of the amended citizenship law and the state government approached the court. The Governor had earlier stated that he would seek a report from the government on its moving the court without informing his office.

Khan told reporters that the issue should not be painted as a personal one. “I had told the media that I am not important, what is important is the Constitution and the law of the land. You read various Supreme Court judgments and provisions of the law. I am only concerned that the Constitution and the law must be upheld.”

“It is absolutely clear that the rule of business should not be violated. Can any person be give remission without the Governor’s signature? All cases related to summons and prorogues of the assembly, before an order is issued, must be submitted to Governor. Cases which affect the relation of the state government with the Centre, or any other state government or Supreme Court or high court, these cases must be submitted to the Governor. It is under the law that they must be submitted to the Governor by the Chief Minister,” he said.

“The government moving the Supreme Court is in contravention of the rules and it is illegal,” he said.

When pointed out that Law Minister A K Balan had said no rule had been violated by the state government, Khan said. “Let him quote the law… I am giving you the law. What the government has done was illegal. Let them show me the provision. I will take everything back. I will not sit like a mute spectator. I want to see the law and Constitution upheld… I will deliver my constitutional duties,” he said.

Won’t implement RSS whims and fancies: CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan Sunday targeted the Centre over the CAA and said the state would not implement “whims and fancies” of the RSS, but would uphold values of the Constitution. Addressing an anti-CAA rally, he said the state would never implement the CAA, NRC and NPR. “Many people had doubts when Kerala declared that we will not implement the CAA. We all need to understand that all laws of the country must be in accordance with the Constitution. If a law is ultra vires, it won’t stand,” he said. “We are required to implement the matters concerned with the Constitution and not the whims and fancies of the RSS.” Kerala would continue its fight to uphold the Constitution, but would keep away the communal forces and the extremists from the movement, he said. —PTI

