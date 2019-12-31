Follow Us:
Monday, December 30, 2019

CAA Protests: Railways to recover damage worth Rs 80 crore

V K Yadav, Chairman of Railway Board, said that railway property worth Rs 80 crore was damaged in protests against the amended citizenship law.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 31, 2019 2:50:08 am
Indian Railways will try to recover the value of the property damaged in arson and violence during recent protests by identifying those responsible through video footage from CCTV cameras and other means.

“There has been damage of railway property worth Rs 80 crore during anti-CAA protests. Of this, the Eastern Railway suffered damage worth Rs 70 crore and the damage suffered by the Northeast Frontier Railway was Rs 10 crore. The damage will be recovered from those found involved in arson and violence. This, however, is a preliminary estimate and the figure could go up after the final analysis,” Yadav told reporters Monday.

